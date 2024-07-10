Con Artist Dupes Software Engineer Using Multiple Identities
Rohit Jain, a 33-year-old con artist, used his mimicry skills to fraudulently assume multiple identities, including a potential bride and various officials, to swindle a software engineer named Nitin Jain out of Rs 1.39 crore. He was apprehended in Madhya Pradesh and brought to Bilaspur by police.
- Country:
- India
Rohit Jain, a 33-year-old con artist, leveraged his mimicry skills to adopt various fake identities, including a potential bride, an Income Tax judge, and an RBI official, to swindle a software engineer out of Rs 1.39 crore, according to police reports.
The engineer, Nitin Jain, originally from Bilaspur and working in Pune, was first introduced to Rohit at his brother's house. Rohit, posing as a prospective bride and other personas, managed to secure substantial sums of money under various pretenses.
Police apprehended Rohit in Madhya Pradesh and have seized multiple mobile phones and SIM cards, as well as frozen 30-40 bank accounts connected to the case.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kenyan Police Officers Embark on Historic Mission to Tackle Haiti's Gang Violence
Telangana: Teenager sexually assaulted in Hyderabad, police case registered
Pune Police Crack Down on Drug Use in Bar, Detain Two
Cybercrime Suspect Escapes Jaipur Police Custody
Indonesia Probes Suspected Police Brutality in Teen's Death