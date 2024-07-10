Con Artist Dupes Software Engineer Using Multiple Identities

Rohit Jain, a 33-year-old con artist, leveraged his mimicry skills to adopt various fake identities, including a potential bride, an Income Tax judge, and an RBI official, to swindle a software engineer out of Rs 1.39 crore, according to police reports.

The engineer, Nitin Jain, originally from Bilaspur and working in Pune, was first introduced to Rohit at his brother's house. Rohit, posing as a prospective bride and other personas, managed to secure substantial sums of money under various pretenses.

Police apprehended Rohit in Madhya Pradesh and have seized multiple mobile phones and SIM cards, as well as frozen 30-40 bank accounts connected to the case.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)