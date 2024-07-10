Jaishankar Hosts BIMSTEC Ministers in Delhi for Regional Cooperation Talks
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will host a retreat for foreign ministers from BIMSTEC member countries in Delhi. The two-day event aims to deepen cooperation in security, connectivity, and trade. BIMSTEC includes seven South and Southeast Asian countries, and this year's summit will focus on maritime transport cooperation.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to host his counterparts from BIMSTEC member countries at a two-day retreat in the national capital starting Thursday.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the event will provide a platform for foreign ministers to explore ways to enhance collaboration across numerous sectors including security, connectivity, and trade.
BIMSTEC, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation, comprises seven South and Southeast Asian nations. India is pushing to make BIMSTEC a robust forum for regional cooperation due to stalled initiatives under SAARC.
The member countries are India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Thailand, Nepal, and Bhutan. The retreat will offer an informal setting for foreign ministers to discuss region-specific issues and avenues for deepening cooperation.
The inaugural BIMSTEC foreign ministers' retreat took place in Bangkok on July 17, 2023. The sixth BIMSTEC summit is slated for later this year in Thailand and will finalize a maritime transport cooperation agreement aimed at enhancing trade among member states.
