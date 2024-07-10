Left Menu

CISF Takes Charge of Parliament Security: New Contingent Inducted

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), consisting of over 3,300 personnel, has been formally inducted to secure the Indian Parliament complex. This comes after a security breach during the 2001 Parliament terror attack anniversary. The CISF contingent includes 29 newly appointed officers and will provide comprehensive security cover.

  • Country:
  • India

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), boasting a strength exceeding 3,300 personnel, is set to formally assume the role of securing the Parliament complex in Delhi. This move comes following a significant security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack on December 13, 2023.

According to official sources, 29 officers have been appointed to lead the contingent, which includes a deputy inspector general (DIG), one senior commandant, two commandants, seven deputy commandants, and 18 assistant commandants. Among these, two officers are from the fire-combat unit, providing an added layer of security.

The CISF replaced the CRPF and Delhi Police in May, and will offer a counter-terrorist and anti-sabotage cover to the Parliament. Their responsibilities include manning entry gates, canine squad deployment, fire fighting, CCTV monitoring, and securing communication centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

