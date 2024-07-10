Italy Cracks Down on Migrant Visa Fraud
Italian authorities have detained over 40 people in connection with a large-scale migrant visa fraud scheme. The suspects, including members of the mafia, were involved in filing fraudulent visa applications using false data. Assets worth 6 million euros were seized, and further legal actions are expected.
In a significant crackdown, Italian authorities have detained over 40 individuals involved in a widespread migrant visa fraud operation. The arrests come weeks after Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni highlighted the exploitation of the visa system by mafia groups.
Among the 44 detained, 13 have been imprisoned, 24 placed under house arrest, and 7 held in custody, facing charges ranging from criminal association to money laundering and false invoicing. Additionally, 10 suspects have been barred from business activities for a year.
Prosecutors from Salerno revealed that fraudulent visa applications, totaling around 2,500 since 2020, were submitted using falsified data. Migrants allegedly paid up to 7,000 euros each to navigate the bureaucratic process. Assets worth 6 million euros were confiscated, with some suspects linked to the Camorra mafia. Meloni's government, amid a tough stance on immigration, has also expanded legal immigration channels to address labor shortages.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Excise 'scam': HC stays trial court order granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.
Delhi High Court Stalls Arvind Kejriwal's Bail in Excise Scam Money Laundering Case
Excise 'scam': HC says trial court did not apply its mind while granting bail to Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case.
Trial court didn't appreciate material placed before it by ED against Arvind Kejriwal in money laundering case: Delhi HC.
High Court Halts Kejriwal's Bail in Money Laundering Case