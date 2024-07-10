Left Menu

Mumbai Police Capture Serial Criminal in Bus Robbery Case

Yunus Shafiquddin Shaikh, involved in multiple crimes across states, was arrested by Mumbai police for robbing a fellow passenger on a Pune-Mumbai bus. The incident occurred after Shaikh drugged the victim, Shailendra Sathe, by offering him coffee. The police traced and apprehended Shaikh in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:17 IST
In a significant breakthrough, Mumbai police have apprehended Yunus Shafiquddin Shaikh, a 52-year-old serial criminal, in connection with a robbery on a state-run Pune-Mumbai AC bus. The incident took place on June 14 when Shaikh allegedly drugged fellow passenger Shailendra Sathe, resulting in the theft of valuables including gold ornaments and a mobile phone.

According to officials, Shaikh, who has a history of serious criminal charges like murder and arson, was arrested from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on July 8. The crime transpired after Shaikh befriended Sathe during the journey and offered him drug-laced coffee at a food mall stopover.

The police investigation, based on Sathe's complaint and extensive CCTV footage, led to the identification of Shaikh and his accomplice. Sathe, who was found unconscious and neglected on a footpath, later took to social media to narrate his ordeal. Post-arrest, Shaikh was produced in court and brought to Mumbai on transit remand, while the search for his accomplice continues.

