Left Menu

Nepal to Join BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in India

Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal will attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers’ Retreat in India, focusing on enhancing regional cooperation. The event, hosted by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, will explore opportunities for collaboration in security, connectivity, and trade. A joint meeting with PM Narendra Modi is also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 10-07-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 20:28 IST
Nepal to Join BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in India
Sewa Lamsal
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal is set to attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi, hosted by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The retreat will focus on strengthening regional cooperation and partnerships across various sectors.

Lamsal will lead the Nepalese delegation at this key event, scheduled from July 11 to 12. The discussions will explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration in areas such as security, connectivity, and trade, as per statements from both Nepalese and Indian foreign ministries.

Additionally, the foreign ministers and delegation heads are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BIMSTEC initiative brings together seven countries from South and Southeast Asia, aiming to foster multifaceted cooperation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024