Nepal to Join BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in India

Nepal's Foreign Secretary Sewa Lamsal is set to attend the BIMSTEC Foreign Ministers' Retreat in New Delhi, hosted by India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. The retreat will focus on strengthening regional cooperation and partnerships across various sectors.

Lamsal will lead the Nepalese delegation at this key event, scheduled from July 11 to 12. The discussions will explore opportunities for enhanced collaboration in areas such as security, connectivity, and trade, as per statements from both Nepalese and Indian foreign ministries.

Additionally, the foreign ministers and delegation heads are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BIMSTEC initiative brings together seven countries from South and Southeast Asia, aiming to foster multifaceted cooperation.

