Lt Governor Orders Action in Asha Kiran Shelter Home Tragedy
Lt Governor VK Saxena has demanded immediate action following a report on the Asha Kiran shelter home tragedy, which saw the deaths of 14 inmates. The report revealed severe issues, including overcrowding and poor sanitation. Disciplinary measures against the shelter’s administrators have been ordered.
- Country:
- India
Lt Governor VK Saxena has directed the issuance of a show cause notice for the removal of a medical officer at Asha Kiran shelter home after an inquiry report highlighted severe deficiencies. The shelter, housing intellectually challenged individuals, reported 14 inmate deaths in July, according to Raj Niwas officials on Saturday.
The investigation revealed overcrowding, absence of doctors, communicable diseases, poor ventilation, cleanliness issues, lack of medical records, and insufficient drinking water at the facility, officials said.
The Delhi LG has expressed deep concern over the report's revelations, instructing the Chief Secretary to initiate corrective measures and ensure stringent monitoring, as the responsible Department currently lacks a Minister.
Disciplinary action has also been mandated against the shelter home's administrator, and the medical officer has been called out for hindering the investigation, officials added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
