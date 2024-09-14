Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Accuses Siddaramaiah of Illegal House Construction on Dalit Land

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy has accused Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of illegally constructing a house on land allotted to a disabled Dalit. The allegations add to previous ones involving illegal site allotments in Mysuru. Kumaraswamy claims to have documents proving the illegal activities during Siddaramaiah's tenure as Deputy CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-09-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 17:26 IST
Kumaraswamy Accuses Siddaramaiah of Illegal House Construction on Dalit Land
Siddaramaiah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday leveled serious allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, claiming he illegally constructed a house on a site allotted to a disabled Dalit during his tenure as deputy chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said the Governor had already approved an investigation into allegations that Siddaramaiah illegally allotted 14 sites to his wife in a Mysuru layout. He added that this was not the only illegal activity committed by the CM in the city.

Kumaraswamy asserted that a Dalit who had paid Rs 24,000 for the site found someone had constructed a house on it using false documents. He challenged Siddaramaiah to open up about the issue, saying the details on record would unfold a new scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024