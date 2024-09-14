Kumaraswamy Accuses Siddaramaiah of Illegal House Construction on Dalit Land

Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday leveled serious allegations against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, claiming he illegally constructed a house on a site allotted to a disabled Dalit during his tenure as deputy chief minister.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy said the Governor had already approved an investigation into allegations that Siddaramaiah illegally allotted 14 sites to his wife in a Mysuru layout. He added that this was not the only illegal activity committed by the CM in the city.

Kumaraswamy asserted that a Dalit who had paid Rs 24,000 for the site found someone had constructed a house on it using false documents. He challenged Siddaramaiah to open up about the issue, saying the details on record would unfold a new scandal.

(With inputs from agencies.)