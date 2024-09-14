Left Menu

Mass Protests and Bandh in Himachal Against Unauthorized Mosques and Police Action

Shops in Himachal Pradesh towns were closed on Saturday during a protest against unauthorized mosque constructions and police actions on demonstrators. The VHP and other groups led protests in towns like Bilaspur and Hamirpur. Protesters demanded verification of outsiders and stricter actions against encroachments.

Shops across various towns in Himachal Pradesh were shuttered on Saturday as a two-hour bandh was observed. This protest was against the unauthorized construction of mosques and police actions on demonstrators.

The bandh, called by the VHP and several business groups, saw protest marches in towns like Bilaspur, Kullu, Hamirpur, and Chamba. Despite the widespread shutdown, Shimla saw minimal impact as its Beopar Mandal had already observed a bandh on Thursday.

Protesters in Hamirpur and Chamba chanted the Hanuman chalisa and raised their voices against the unauthorized mosque constructions and the government's handling of the issue. The protestors called for proper verification of outsiders and strict action against encroachments. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the public to maintain peace and respect all religions.

