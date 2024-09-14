Left Menu

Gym Owner Booked for Alleged Rape on Job Pretext

A gym owner has been accused of raping a 24-year-old woman from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, under the pretext of offering her a job. The assaults allegedly took place in Mumbai, Goa, and Lucknow. The accused has been charged under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita but remains at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:24 IST
A gym owner has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of offering her a job, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

The 24-year-old woman from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh has accused the businessman of assault and rape, according to an official from the Juhu police station.

"She has accused him of raping her in Mumbai, Goa, and Lucknow. She first met the accused in 2019 when he promised her a good salary for a job at his planned gym in Mumbai," the official stated.

Reportedly, the accused raped her in a Juhu hotel, calling the victim under the guise of a business meeting. The accused has been charged under relevant provisions of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita but has not yet been arrested, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

