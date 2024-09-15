Tantrik Arrest: Teenager Brutally Beaten During Ritual, Caught On Video
Police have apprehended a tantrik and his associate after a video emerged online showing a teenage girl being brutally beaten during a tantric ritual. Gopi and Vasudev, residents of Isampur, exploited victims by instilling fear of evil spirits. They have been charged and investigations are ongoing.
A tantrik and his associate were arrested after a video showing a teenage girl being brutally beaten during a tantric ritual went viral online, officials confirmed.
Gunnaur Police Station SHO Vineet Kumar stated that the accused, Gopi and Vasudev from Isampur, were identified and apprehended based on the video evidence. The footage showed them subjecting the girl to physical abuse during the ritual.
The SHO further explained that the duo manipulated victims by instilling fears of 'evil spirits' and 'shadows,' falsely promising to resolve their problems through rituals. A case has been registered against the accused, and investigations are currently underway.
(With inputs from agencies.)
