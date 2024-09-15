Delhi Police Nab Fake Officers in Robbery Case
Delhi Police have arrested Mohammad Shahrukh and Satish Jaishwal for impersonating police and Army personnel to rob a woman. The incident occurred when the woman was offered a free ride, during which the suspects stole her mangalsutra and ATM card. They were identified through CCTV footage.
In a recent bust, Delhi Police apprehended two individuals for allegedly posing as police and Army personnel to commit robbery. The suspects, Mohammad Shahrukh (28) and Satish Jaishwal (38), were taken into custody on Sunday, authorities confirmed.
The incident came to light on September 6 when a woman lodged a complaint at the Kamla Market police station. According to the police report, the woman was at a bus stop when approached by one of the suspects seeking directions to Kapashera. A second suspect, also at the bus stop, joined the conversation and offered to take her in their car as he was heading to the same location.
During the ride, the impostors managed to rob the woman of her mangalsutra and ATM card. Police identified the suspects by reviewing CCTV footage and tracing the car's owner. Both men are now in custody awaiting further legal action.
