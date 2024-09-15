Left Menu

Youth Found Dead Near Vamanpur: Illicit Relationship Suspected

A youth's body, suspected to have been killed due to an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law, was found near Vamanpur village. Police are investigating the case, and the accused is currently absconding. Family members claim the youth was poisoned and his body disposed of outside the village.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun(Up) | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:56 IST
Youth Found Dead Near Vamanpur: Illicit Relationship Suspected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The body of a young man, identified as Nem Singh (26), was discovered near Vamanpur village in the Usawan Police Station area, a week after he was reported missing, according to local authorities on Sunday.

Investigations suggest Singh had an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law, which may have led to his murder. He reportedly lived at his cousin Ram Rahees' house, who is the husband of Singh's sister-in-law.

The suspect is currently at large, and a detailed probe into the circumstances of Singh's death is ongoing, officials confirmed. The victim's family alleges that Singh was poisoned before his body was dumped outside the village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024