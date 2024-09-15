Youth Found Dead Near Vamanpur: Illicit Relationship Suspected
A youth's body, suspected to have been killed due to an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law, was found near Vamanpur village. Police are investigating the case, and the accused is currently absconding. Family members claim the youth was poisoned and his body disposed of outside the village.
- Country:
- India
The body of a young man, identified as Nem Singh (26), was discovered near Vamanpur village in the Usawan Police Station area, a week after he was reported missing, according to local authorities on Sunday.
Investigations suggest Singh had an illicit relationship with his sister-in-law, which may have led to his murder. He reportedly lived at his cousin Ram Rahees' house, who is the husband of Singh's sister-in-law.
The suspect is currently at large, and a detailed probe into the circumstances of Singh's death is ongoing, officials confirmed. The victim's family alleges that Singh was poisoned before his body was dumped outside the village.
(With inputs from agencies.)
