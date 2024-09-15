Left Menu

Suspension of Three Senior IPS Officers for Alleged Harassment of Actor-Model

The Andhra Pradesh government suspended three senior IPS officers, including a Director General, for allegedly hastily arresting and harassing a Mumbai-based actor-model without proper investigation. An inquiry revealed their misconduct in pressuring the model to withdraw a case against a top corporate executive, prompting disciplinary actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:27 IST
Suspension of Three Senior IPS Officers for Alleged Harassment of Actor-Model
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday suspended three senior IPS officers, including a Director General rank officer, for their alleged involvement in the hasty arrest and harassment of a Mumbai-based actor-model.

The suspensions came following an inquiry that indicated former intelligence chief P Sitharama Anjaneyulu, ex-Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kranti Rana Tata, and former Deputy Commissioner Vishal Gunni played roles in pressuring the actor-model without due investigation.

The inquiry found the model faced threats during the previous administration after she filed a case against a corporate executive. These findings led to Andhra Pradesh government initiating disciplinary proceedings and suspensions for grave misconduct and dereliction of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024