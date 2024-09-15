Suspension of Three Senior IPS Officers for Alleged Harassment of Actor-Model

In a significant move, the Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday suspended three senior IPS officers, including a Director General rank officer, for their alleged involvement in the hasty arrest and harassment of a Mumbai-based actor-model.

The suspensions came following an inquiry that indicated former intelligence chief P Sitharama Anjaneyulu, ex-Vijayawada Police Commissioner Kranti Rana Tata, and former Deputy Commissioner Vishal Gunni played roles in pressuring the actor-model without due investigation.

The inquiry found the model faced threats during the previous administration after she filed a case against a corporate executive. These findings led to Andhra Pradesh government initiating disciplinary proceedings and suspensions for grave misconduct and dereliction of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)