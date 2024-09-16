Ukraine Seeks UN, Red Cross Aid in Kursk Humanitarian Operation
Ukraine has requested help from the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to support humanitarian efforts in Russia's Kursk region following a cross-border operation. Ukraine's army maintains a presence in this region after capturing about 100 settlements. Russia's Defense Ministry states it has retaken two villages.
Ukraine has called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to assist with humanitarian efforts in Russia's Kursk region. This request follows a Ukrainian cross-border incursion that has left its army in the region for over a month, capturing around 100 settlements.
During a visit to Sumy, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha formally invited the UN and ICRC to work in the Kursk region. He stated that Ukraine is committed to international humanitarian law, providing safe passage for civilians and ensuring humanitarian aid.
In response, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called these statements 'provocative,' and expected the UN and ICRC to decline the invitations. Meanwhile, ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric is visiting Moscow for discussions, despite recent Russian attacks that killed and wounded ICRC workers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
