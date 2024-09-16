Indore Imposes Drone Ban During President Murmu's Visit
The police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have imposed a ban on drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons in specified areas during President Droupadi Murmu's visit from September 17 to September 19. The ban covers areas near Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport and other key locations. Violations will result in legal consequences.
The police in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, have enforced a temporary ban on drones, paragliders, and hot air balloons during President Droupadi Murmu's two-day visit. The ban, effective from September 17 to September 19, is aimed at ensuring security.
Specifically, the ban applies to a 3-km radius around Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, MG Road, Residency Kothi, and Bhanwarkuan intersection. Any violations will be met with legal action, although commercial flights are exempt.
President Murmu will engage with traditional weavers at the state's Mrignayani Emporium on September 18 and attend the diamond jubilee convocation of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on September 19.
