Manipur CM: 'War on Drugs' Not Targeted at Specific Community

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh emphasized that the state’s ‘‘war on drugs’’ and efforts to clear forest encroachments were not aimed at any particular community. He highlighted the seizure of drugs worth Rs 60,000 crore and the destruction of 18,000 hectares of poppy cultivation. Singh called for unity and constructive discussions to bring peace to the strife-torn Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:36 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday clarified that his government's 'war on drugs' and eviction drives to clear encroachments in reserved forests were not targeted against any specific community.

Speaking at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the All Manipur Working Journalists Union, Singh noted that drugs worth Rs 60,000 crore have been seized and 18,000 hectares of poppy cultivation destroyed in the past six years. He acknowledged the frustration of those affected by these operations.

'When I was in the media profession, the drug menace had led to a significant number of HIV-infected cases. That's why I took up the drug issue after becoming Chief Minister. It has destroyed generations,' Singh said. He also defended eviction drives to save forests, stating that they were carried out in both hill and valley districts, including his constituency of Heingang.

