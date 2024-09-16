Minors Held for Riding with Palestinian Flag
Six minors were apprehended after they were found riding two-wheelers while waving a Palestinian flag in Chikkamagaluru. The incident was captured on video and subsequently surfaced on social media. Police registered a case against the minors under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing disturbance of communal harmony.
- India
Six minors were apprehended after a video of them allegedly riding two-wheelers while holding the Palestinian flag surfaced on social media platforms, authorities confirmed on Monday.
The incident took place on Sunday around 1 pm on Dantaramakki road in Chikkamagaluru town. In the video, three of the minors were on a two-wheeler, with one of the pillion riders, a 17-year-old boy, waving a Palestinian flag, while their three friends followed them on another bike. The group was also heard shouting slogans in support of 'free Palestine.'
"We apprehended all six boys involved in the incident. They are all minors. A case has been registered under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disturbing communal harmony. Both vehicles and the flag have been seized," stated a senior police officer. During interrogation, the boys admitted they wanted to create an Instagram reel after watching videos of a similar procession in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
