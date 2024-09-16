Left Menu

Minors Held for Riding with Palestinian Flag

Six minors were apprehended after they were found riding two-wheelers while waving a Palestinian flag in Chikkamagaluru. The incident was captured on video and subsequently surfaced on social media. Police registered a case against the minors under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing disturbance of communal harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:21 IST
Minors Held for Riding with Palestinian Flag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Six minors were apprehended after a video of them allegedly riding two-wheelers while holding the Palestinian flag surfaced on social media platforms, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday around 1 pm on Dantaramakki road in Chikkamagaluru town. In the video, three of the minors were on a two-wheeler, with one of the pillion riders, a 17-year-old boy, waving a Palestinian flag, while their three friends followed them on another bike. The group was also heard shouting slogans in support of 'free Palestine.'

"We apprehended all six boys involved in the incident. They are all minors. A case has been registered under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for disturbing communal harmony. Both vehicles and the flag have been seized," stated a senior police officer. During interrogation, the boys admitted they wanted to create an Instagram reel after watching videos of a similar procession in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024