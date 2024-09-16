Left Menu

Stone Pelting Incident Mars Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Procession in Mandsaur

Mandsaur city in Madhya Pradesh witnessed heightened security and registered a case against unidentified individuals after claims of stone pelting during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession. The situation created tension, leading to a temporary shutdown of local businesses. Police have not made any arrests but requested caution on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandsaur | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:01 IST
Stone Pelting Incident Mars Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Procession in Mandsaur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mandsaur city in Madhya Pradesh saw increased security measures and police registering cases against unknown individuals following claims of stone pelting during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on Monday. An officer confirmed the situation.

A man reported injuries due to the pelting and attacks with sticks at the Kotwali police station, said Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand. 'Based on his complaint, we have registered a case against 10 to 15 unidentified persons for rioting and violence,' Anand stated, noting that no arrests have been made yet.

Anand mentioned the deployment of 40 police personnel from the nearby Ratlam district to maintain order. He assured the public that the situation was under control but advised against sharing unverified photos and videos on social media. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrates Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary. Meanwhile, BJP spokesman and former Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia said the procession tension arose from stone pelting near Nehru Bus Stand, causing a stampede-like situation and leading business owners to close their shops temporarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024