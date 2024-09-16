Stone Pelting Incident Mars Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi Procession in Mandsaur

Mandsaur city in Madhya Pradesh saw increased security measures and police registering cases against unknown individuals following claims of stone pelting during an Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi procession on Monday. An officer confirmed the situation.

A man reported injuries due to the pelting and attacks with sticks at the Kotwali police station, said Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand. 'Based on his complaint, we have registered a case against 10 to 15 unidentified persons for rioting and violence,' Anand stated, noting that no arrests have been made yet.

Anand mentioned the deployment of 40 police personnel from the nearby Ratlam district to maintain order. He assured the public that the situation was under control but advised against sharing unverified photos and videos on social media. Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi celebrates Prophet Muhammad's birth anniversary. Meanwhile, BJP spokesman and former Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia said the procession tension arose from stone pelting near Nehru Bus Stand, causing a stampede-like situation and leading business owners to close their shops temporarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)