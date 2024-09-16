Houthis Reveal Hypersonic Missile in Israel Strike
The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen released a video showing the launch of their hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2.' This marks the first time their missile reached central Israel, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vow a heavy retaliation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:16 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have released a nearly two-minute video showcasing the launch of a 'hypersonic' missile named 'Palestine 2.' The missile was deployed during a Sunday attack on Israel.
This incident marks a significant escalation, as it is the first instance of a Houthi missile reaching central Israel. The attack prompted a stern response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Prime Minister Netanyahu has warned that Israel will impose a 'heavy price' on the Houthis for this unprecedented missile strike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fury Erupts in Israel as Ceasefire Talks Stall and Hostages Perish
Tiger Attack at Australian Theme Park Sends Animal Handler to Hospital
Ukraine Repels Russian Missile Attack on Kyiv Amid Air Defense Engagement
Missiles Pound Kyiv: Ukraine Faces Renewed Attacks
Operation Bhediya: Forest Department Intensifies Wolf Search Amid Rising Attacks