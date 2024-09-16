Left Menu

Houthis Reveal Hypersonic Missile in Israel Strike

The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen released a video showing the launch of their hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2.' This marks the first time their missile reached central Israel, prompting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vow a heavy retaliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:16 IST
Houthis Reveal Hypersonic Missile in Israel Strike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have released a nearly two-minute video showcasing the launch of a 'hypersonic' missile named 'Palestine 2.' The missile was deployed during a Sunday attack on Israel.

This incident marks a significant escalation, as it is the first instance of a Houthi missile reaching central Israel. The attack prompted a stern response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has warned that Israel will impose a 'heavy price' on the Houthis for this unprecedented missile strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024