Houthis Reveal Hypersonic Missile in Israel Strike

The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have released a nearly two-minute video showcasing the launch of a 'hypersonic' missile named 'Palestine 2.' The missile was deployed during a Sunday attack on Israel.

This incident marks a significant escalation, as it is the first instance of a Houthi missile reaching central Israel. The attack prompted a stern response from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Prime Minister Netanyahu has warned that Israel will impose a 'heavy price' on the Houthis for this unprecedented missile strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)