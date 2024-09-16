Condemnation of Temple Vandalism in New York

The Consulate General of India in New York has issued a strong condemnation against the vandalism of the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple located in Melville, New York. Authorities have been contacted to ensure prompt action against the perpetrators of what has been termed a 'heinous act.'

In a statement posted on X, the Indian Consulate labeled the vandalism as 'unacceptable' and expressed their ongoing communication with the affected community. Efforts are underway to cooperate with US law enforcement authorities for swift justice.

Footage shared online revealed expletives sprayed on the road and signage outside the temple. The Hindu American Foundation has called for an investigation by the Justice Department and Department of Homeland Security, highlighting the context of this attack amid recent threats to Hindu and Indian institutions in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)