Israel Broadens War Objectives in Gaza

In a significant development, Israel has broadened its war objectives in Gaza, now aiming to facilitate the return of residents to northern Israel. These residents had previously evacuated following attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

The plan received formal approval from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet. Netanyahu's office confirmed the decision, marking a crucial shift in Israel's strategy in the ongoing conflict.

This move underscores Israel's dual focus: not only addressing threats in Gaza but also ensuring the safety and stability of its northern communities.

