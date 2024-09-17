Left Menu

Israel Broadens War Objectives in Gaza

Israel has expanded its war goals in Gaza to include allowing residents to return to northern Israeli communities evacuated due to Hezbollah attacks. The security cabinet approved the decision, as stated by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 17-09-2024 05:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 05:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant development, Israel has broadened its war objectives in Gaza, now aiming to facilitate the return of residents to northern Israel. These residents had previously evacuated following attacks by Iran-backed Hezbollah forces in Lebanon.

The plan received formal approval from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet. Netanyahu's office confirmed the decision, marking a crucial shift in Israel's strategy in the ongoing conflict.

This move underscores Israel's dual focus: not only addressing threats in Gaza but also ensuring the safety and stability of its northern communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

