UN Experts Highlight Intensified Repressive Measures in Post-Election Venezuela

Independent UN human rights experts have highlighted in a new report that Venezuela's government has intensified its use of violent tools of repression following the disputed July 28 presidential election.

The fact-finding mission, commissioned by the UN-backed Human Rights Council, condemned rights violations by Venezuela's security forces, including arbitrary detentions, torture, and sexual and gender-based violence, which they say amount to crimes against humanity.

The findings echo concerns from international figures and organizations, including the UN Secretary-General and Human Rights Watch, about Venezuela's democracy and repression, further noting the exile of opposition leader Edmundo González and the disputed election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)