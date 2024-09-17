UN Experts Highlight Intensified Repressive Measures in Post-Election Venezuela
A new report by independent UN human rights experts reveals that Venezuela's government has increased its use of violent repression following the disputed July 28 presidential election. The report details rights violations including arbitrary detentions, torture, and gender-based violence, and accuses the government of political persecution.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Independent UN human rights experts have highlighted in a new report that Venezuela's government has intensified its use of violent tools of repression following the disputed July 28 presidential election.
The fact-finding mission, commissioned by the UN-backed Human Rights Council, condemned rights violations by Venezuela's security forces, including arbitrary detentions, torture, and sexual and gender-based violence, which they say amount to crimes against humanity.
The findings echo concerns from international figures and organizations, including the UN Secretary-General and Human Rights Watch, about Venezuela's democracy and repression, further noting the exile of opposition leader Edmundo González and the disputed election results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- UN
- Human rights
- Report
- Repression
- Election
- Detentions
- Torture
- Persecution
- Maduro
ALSO READ
BJP Leadership Gathers to Finalize Haryana Assembly Election Candidates
RPI (A) to Contest Haryana Assembly Elections, Seeks Alliance with BJP
Election Commission Gears Up for Assembly Polls in Udhampur with Enhanced Training and Security
Jharkhand CM Soren Meets Congress Leaders Ahead of Assembly Elections
BJP's Nayab Singh Saini Criticizes Congress in Pre-Election Rally