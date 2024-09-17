Supreme Court Orders Halt on Illegal Demolitions Without Approval

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has mandated that authorities cannot demolish properties of individuals accused of crimes without obtaining prior permission from the court. This decision underscores the court's stance that even a single instance of illegal demolition contravenes the ethos of the Constitution.

The bench, composed of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, clarified that the order will not be applicable to unauthorized structures on public roads and footpaths, thus maintaining a balance between law enforcement and constitutional rights.

The top court was responding to petitions alleging that properties of the accused were being demolished in several states. While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested a narrative was being built around these demolitions, the bench reassured that external influences were not impacting their judgment. The case is set for further hearing on October 1.

(With inputs from agencies.)