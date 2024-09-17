Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Halt on Illegal Demolitions Without Approval

The Supreme Court of India has ruled that authorities cannot demolish the properties of those accused of crimes without the court's permission, citing it as against the Constitution's ethos. The ruling does not apply to unauthorized structures on public roads or footpaths. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on October 1.

In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court of India has mandated that authorities cannot demolish properties of individuals accused of crimes without obtaining prior permission from the court. This decision underscores the court's stance that even a single instance of illegal demolition contravenes the ethos of the Constitution.

The bench, composed of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan, clarified that the order will not be applicable to unauthorized structures on public roads and footpaths, thus maintaining a balance between law enforcement and constitutional rights.

The top court was responding to petitions alleging that properties of the accused were being demolished in several states. While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta suggested a narrative was being built around these demolitions, the bench reassured that external influences were not impacting their judgment. The case is set for further hearing on October 1.

