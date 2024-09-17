Left Menu

Daring Heist Foiled: Robbers Nabbed After Police Encounter

Two men involved in looting Rs 3 lakh from a bank's collection agent were arrested after an encounter with police in Meerut. One was shot in the leg while the other was captured trying to flee. Police recovered Rs 1.5 lakh, a motorcycle, and a pistol; searches are ongoing for two other suspects.

Updated: 17-09-2024 16:00 IST
Daring Heist Foiled: Robbers Nabbed After Police Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police arrested two men allegedly involved in a heist worth Rs 3 lakh targeting a collection agent of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank in Meerut.

The suspects were apprehended following a late-night encounter, where one of them was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital, while the other was caught attempting to escape.

Authorities have recovered Rs 1.5 lakh, the motorcycle used in the crime, and a country-made pistol. Searches are continuing for two more suspects linked to the robbery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

