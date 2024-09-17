Left Menu

Siberian Journalist's Hunger Strike Against War Sparks Outcry

Maria Ponomarenko, a Siberian journalist, has declared a hunger strike while serving a six-year sentence for speaking against the war in Ukraine. Accused of spreading false information about the Russian military, she faces further charges for allegedly attacking prison guards. Her condition is reportedly dire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 17:06 IST
Siberian Journalist's Hunger Strike Against War Sparks Outcry
journalist

Maria Ponomarenko, a journalist from Siberia now serving a six-year prison term for her anti-war stance on Ukraine, has initiated a hunger strike, sources from her publication confirm. Detained shortly after Russia's 2022 invasion, Ponomarenko accused the Russian air force of bombing a theater in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Convicted last February for distributing false information about the Russian military, she is part of the over 20,000 Russians arrested for opposing the war, says rights monitor OVD-Info. Independent journalists like Ponomarenko often face harsher penalties. Of RusNews' four jailed reporters, Ponomarenko confronts new charges for allegedly assaulting prison guards, her supporters report.

Yulia Galyamina, a former Moscow city councillor, advocates for Ponomarenko, who reportedly faces severe isolation and dire health. Galyamina, accused of 'foreign agent' status herself, has been in regular contact with Ponomarenko. The journalist was previously diagnosed with 'hysterical personality disorder' and has threatened self-harm to protest her conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024