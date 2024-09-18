Left Menu

Belarusian Dissent: Detained Teachers and the Crackdown on Adukavanka

Dozens of Belarusian teachers have been detained or interrogated by authorities as part of a crackdown on dissent. The Adukavanka online teacher-education project, labeled extremist by the KGB, is at the center of these moves. The crackdown on opposition has intensified since President Lukashenko's disputed 2020 reelection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tallinn | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:14 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:14 IST
Belarusian Dissent: Detained Teachers and the Crackdown on Adukavanka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Belarusian authorities have detained or interrogated dozens of teachers amid a sweeping crackdown on dissent, according to Viasna, a respected local human rights group. Spokesman Pavel Sapelka told The Associated Press that the detentions, which began in September, target teachers involved in the Adukavanka online education project. The KGB, Belarus' primary security agency, classified the project as extremist in August.

Adukavanka, designed to guide technological innovations and provide lesson plans, had garnered hundreds of teacher participants. The group urged those in Belarus to cancel their registrations via a Telegram post. 'Strong education is done with brains, not with truncheons,' the post declared.

Under President Alexander Lukashenko's three-decade rule, Belarus has systematically suppressed opposition and independent media. The crackdown drastically escalated following the disputed 2020 presidential election, which saw 65,000 arrests and widespread reports of police brutality. Prominent opposition figures are now either imprisoned or living in exile.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024