Israeli Defense Minister Announces New Stage of War

In a significant development, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared that the ongoing war is entering a new stage. The focus is now shifting to the northern border, a move that involves deploying increased troops and resources to this area. Gallant made these comments during a visit to an air force base, underlining the gravity of the situation.

"We are opening a new phase in the war," Gallant stated. "It requires courage, determination, and perseverance from us." This statement highlights the escalating military efforts and the seriousness with which the Israeli government is treating this conflict.

The transfer of additional resources and personnel to the northern border marks a strategic pivot in Israel's military approach, reflecting heightened tensions and the need for robust defense measures in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)