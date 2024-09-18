Left Menu

Hungarian Consultancy Tied to Explosive Pagers in Lebanon Attack

BAC Consulting, based in Budapest, Hungary, is implicated in the distribution of explosive pagers linked to a deadly attack in Lebanon. While the company purportedly operates as an intermediary, it has no manufacturing sites in Hungary. The incident showcased complex international connections, with the Lebanese government blaming Israel for the deadly operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Hungary

In a unassuming duplex in a quiet neighborhood of Budapest, Hungary, lies the headquarters of BAC Consulting, a company now tied to explosive pagers used in recent attacks in Lebanon. The modest building also houses various other enterprises, with BAC listed among them.

The Associated Press discovered BAC's extensive business operations through a corporate registry, which includes activities from oil production to natural gas extraction. Despite its varied interests, BAC is reportedly responsible for supplying devices that exploded Tuesday, killing 12 people and injuring approximately 2,800 in a coordinated attack blamed on Israel by Hezbollah and the Lebanese government.

Although the Hungarian government claims BAC serves only as a trading intermediary and not a manufacturer, these deadly devices have drawn significant international scrutiny and cooperation from global security services.

