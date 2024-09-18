In a unassuming duplex in a quiet neighborhood of Budapest, Hungary, lies the headquarters of BAC Consulting, a company now tied to explosive pagers used in recent attacks in Lebanon. The modest building also houses various other enterprises, with BAC listed among them.

The Associated Press discovered BAC's extensive business operations through a corporate registry, which includes activities from oil production to natural gas extraction. Despite its varied interests, BAC is reportedly responsible for supplying devices that exploded Tuesday, killing 12 people and injuring approximately 2,800 in a coordinated attack blamed on Israel by Hezbollah and the Lebanese government.

Although the Hungarian government claims BAC serves only as a trading intermediary and not a manufacturer, these deadly devices have drawn significant international scrutiny and cooperation from global security services.

