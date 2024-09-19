Left Menu

U.S. Diplomatic Efforts Amid Israel-Hezbollah Tensions

The U.S. remains engaged in intense diplomatic endeavors to avert further escalation of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon. This follows a series of explosions involving Hezbollah's communication devices across Lebanon, which have heightened tensions. The U.S. has clarified its non-involvement in the blasts.

The U.S. remains engaged in intense diplomatic endeavors to avert the further escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.

On Wednesday, hand-held radios used by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon's south, Beirut suburbs, and the Bekaa Valley. This event has further strained tensions with Israel, coming a day after similar explosions involving the group's pagers.

Kirby clarified that the U.S. had no involvement in the device blasts. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Diane Craft)

(With inputs from agencies.)

