U.S. Diplomatic Efforts Amid Israel-Hezbollah Tensions
The U.S. remains engaged in intense diplomatic endeavors to avert further escalation of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon. This follows a series of explosions involving Hezbollah's communication devices across Lebanon, which have heightened tensions. The U.S. has clarified its non-involvement in the blasts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2024 01:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:09 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. remains engaged in intense diplomatic endeavors to avert the further escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to White House national security spokesperson John Kirby.
On Wednesday, hand-held radios used by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah detonated across Lebanon's south, Beirut suburbs, and the Bekaa Valley. This event has further strained tensions with Israel, coming a day after similar explosions involving the group's pagers.
Kirby clarified that the U.S. had no involvement in the device blasts. (Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Diane Craft)
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia Escalates Attacks on Kyiv and Lviv Amid Heightened Tensions
Russia Alters Nuclear Doctrine Amid Western Tensions
US Urges Swift Finalization of Israel-Hamas Ceasefire Deal Amid Growing Tensions
Security Tightened Amidst Tensions at MCD Ward Committee Polls
Prohibitory Orders Imposed in Odisha's Chandbali Amid Political Tensions