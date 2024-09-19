Controversy Deepens as Tunisian Court Sentences Opposition Leader

A Tunisian court on Wednesday sentenced presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel to 20 months in prison. Zammel's lawyer cited the latest move has heightened opposition fears of a rigged election aimed at keeping President Kais Saied in power. Zammel, head of the opposition Azimoun party, was arrested two weeks ago on charges of falsifying voter signatures on his candidacy paperwork, which he labeled as fabricated by Saied.

Political tensions in Tunisia have escalated ahead of the Oct. 6 election after an electoral commission named by Saied disqualified three prominent candidates this month, amid protests by opposition and civil society groups. The commission approved only the candidacies of the incumbent president, Zammel, and Zouhair Magzhaoui, defying the administrative court, which is the highest judicial body in election-related disputes.

Abdessattar Massoudi, Zammel's lawyer, told Reuters, 'Today's verdict is politically motivated, unfair and aims to undermine his chances in the presidential race.' Rights groups, political parties, and constitutional law professors protested, arguing the commission's decision to defy the court raised doubts about the election's legitimacy and legality.

President Saied, who was democratically elected in 2019, tightened his grip on power and began ruling by decree in 2021, a move described by the opposition as a coup. Critics accuse Saied of securing electoral victory by stifling competition and intimidating candidates, allegations he denies, claiming he is fighting traitors and corruption.

Prominent opposition leaders Abir Moussi and Lotfi Mraihi have also faced imprisonment on various charges, preventing their candidacy in the upcoming election. Last month, another court sentenced four other potential presidential candidates to prison and a lifetime ban from running.

(With inputs from agencies.)