Unrest in New Caledonia: Two Dead in Overnight Police Operation

Two individuals were shot dead during a police operation overnight in New Caledonia, as reported by French media on Thursday. This incident comes amidst ongoing unrest between indigenous Kanaks and French loyalists, bringing the death toll to 13 since May.

The crisis erupted over a contentious voting reform proposal, which has been suspended since June. Kanaks fear the reform would dilute their voting power, complicating future independence referendums, while Paris argued it would enhance democracy by allowing more French residents to vote.

Despite President Emmanuel Macron's suspension of the controversial plan, violence has sporadically persisted in the territory.

