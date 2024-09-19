Left Menu

Governor Hails 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has praised the Union Cabinet's acceptance of a high-level panel's recommendation for simultaneous elections. The former president Ram Nath Kovind-led panel suggested synchronised elections for both Lok Sabha and state assemblies, followed eventually by coordinated local polls. An implementation group and unified voter ID cards were also recommended.

Kolkata | Updated: 19-09-2024 13:36 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has commended the Union Cabinet for endorsing a high-level panel's proposal for simultaneous elections. The governor suggested that this move could revolutionize the nation's electoral landscape.

Highlighting the dual identity in the Constitution as India and Bharat, Governor Bose said, ''The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill is bringing India closer to Bharat. Mera Bharat Mahan, let the tricolour fly high,'' he stated to PTI.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the 'one nation, one election' plan recommended by the panel led by former president Ram Nath Kovind. The committee advised holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections first, followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

The recommendations also included establishing an 'Implementation Group' to oversee the execution of the plan and creating a unified electoral roll and voter ID cards in collaboration with state election authorities.

