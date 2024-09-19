Governor Hails 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has commended the Union Cabinet for endorsing a high-level panel's proposal for simultaneous elections. The governor suggested that this move could revolutionize the nation's electoral landscape.

Highlighting the dual identity in the Constitution as India and Bharat, Governor Bose said, ''The 'One Nation, One Election' Bill is bringing India closer to Bharat. Mera Bharat Mahan, let the tricolour fly high,'' he stated to PTI.

On Wednesday, the Union Cabinet approved the 'one nation, one election' plan recommended by the panel led by former president Ram Nath Kovind. The committee advised holding simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections first, followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.

The recommendations also included establishing an 'Implementation Group' to oversee the execution of the plan and creating a unified electoral roll and voter ID cards in collaboration with state election authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)