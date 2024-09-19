Germany's Pause on Arms Exports to Israel Amid Legal Pressure
Germany has halted new weapon exports to Israel due to legal challenges, despite significant previous approvals. The Economy Ministry insists no formal ban exists and decisions are made case-by-case. Legal cases and political pressures, however, have significantly reduced recent approvals.
Germany has suspended new weapon exports to Israel amid ongoing legal challenges, a development confirmed by multiple sources within the Economy Ministry.
A senior government official clarified that the halt resulted from legal and political pressures, arguing the exports violated humanitarian law. Notably, the Economy Ministry maintains there is no official ban, with each case undergoing careful review.
Data reveals that while Germany approved €326.5 million worth of arms exports to Israel last year, current approvals have plummeted, raising questions about the country's evolving stance on arms trade with Israel.
