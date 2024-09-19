Humanitarian Plane Damaged in Islamist Attack in Mali

A plane assigned to humanitarian missions by the World Food Program was compromised during an Islamist attack in Mali's capital, according to National Airways Corp., the plane's owner.

The South African aviation firm stated that the incident occurred on Tuesday when the plane was on the ground in Bamako, Mali. Fortunately, all crew members escaped unscathed and were relocated to a secure safe house.

World Food Program spokesperson Djaounsede Madjiangar confirmed that the plane was vital for transporting aid workers and offering emergency assistance in Mali's remote areas. He lamented that the loss of the plane would hinder their humanitarian operations. On the same day, Islamic militants attacked a military camp along with Bamako's airport. Security forces subdued the insurgents, leading to several arrests and casualties. The al-Qaida-linked group JNIM claimed responsibility for the attacks, sharing footage of the destruction online.

A security official who witnessed the incident reported at least 15 arrests. Any further information was withheld due to anonymity. National Airways Corporation condemned the damage done to their assets during the humanitarian mission, stating that business in Bamako remains normal despite the violent event.

Mali and neighboring countries continue to grapple with Islamist insurgencies. The ruling government, following a recent military coup, has expelled French forces in favor of Russian mercenaries for security, facing ongoing jihadist threats.

