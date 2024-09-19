Satyabrat Kumar Appointed as ED's New Eastern Region Chief

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has appointed Satyabrat Kumar, a 2004-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, as the new head of its eastern region based in Kolkata. This region is currently handling sensitive investigations, including the high-profile R G Kar hospital money-laundering case and alleged political corruption cases.

Kumar, who served as the special director for ED's western region in Mumbai, will be succeeded by Subhash Agrawal, the former special director of the eastern region. This leadership change was confirmed in an official order from the ED headquarters on Tuesday.

During his 11-year tenure with the ED, Kumar has spearheaded significant investigations, such as a USD 2 billion bank fraud involving diamond traders Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, and a bank-loan fraud case against liquor baron Vijay Mallya. The western region under his guidance also probed the Mahadev online betting app case, linked to politicians in Chhattisgarh and Bollywood figures. He also previously served as a staff officer to former ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies.)