UN Slammed Israel For Child Rights Violations in Gaza
A U.N. committee accused Israel of grave breaches of a treaty protecting children's rights due to its military actions in Gaza. Since Israel's military campaign began in response to Hamas attacks, 41,000 people have been killed, including 11,355 children. Israel denies targeting civilians but faces criticism from the U.N. body.
A United Nations committee on Thursday charged Israel with severe breaches of a global treaty protecting children's rights, emphasizing the devastating impact of military actions in Gaza. According to Palestinian health authorities, 41,000 people have been killed since Israel launched its campaign following Hamas' attacks on October 7, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and 250 hostages, based on Israeli figures.
Of the deaths in Gaza, at least 11,355 are children, as Palestinians state, with thousands more injured. 'The outrageous death of children is almost historically unique. This is an extremely dark chapter in history,' stated Bragi Gudbrandsson, Vice Chair of the Committee.
Despite Israel, which ratified the treaty in 1991, arguing that it does not apply to Gaza or the West Bank, the Committee remains critical of Israel's actions. While Israel asserts its military campaign targets Hamas and not civilians, the U.N. committee urged urgent assistance for injured children, support for orphans, and increased medical evacuations from Gaza.
