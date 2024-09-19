Turkey Reviews Communication Device Security After Lebanon Blasts

Turkey is reassessing the security protocols for its military communication devices following a series of deadly explosions in Lebanon. A Turkish defence ministry official confirmed the review is underway.

Tuesday saw hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated across southern Lebanon, marking the deadliest day since the resurgence of cross-border fighting with Israel nearly a year ago. The explosions, which were allegedly orchestrated by Israeli spies, have destabilized Hezbollah and ignited fears of a broader regional conflict.

The official highlighted that Turkey's military primarily relies on domestically-produced equipment, with strict control measures when third-party procurement is involved. The incident has raised cybersecurity concerns across the Middle East, with Turkey and Iraq both implementing stronger security checks on electronic imports.

Furthermore, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced plans to establish a dedicated cybersecurity agency. Hadi Al Bahra, president of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, noted that opposition forces in northern Syria are also reevaluating their communication gear in response to the Lebanon blasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)