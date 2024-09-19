Turkey Reviews Communication Device Security After Lebanon Blasts
Turkey is reassessing the security of its armed forces’ communication devices after deadly explosions in Lebanon. Hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated, causing disarray in the group. Concerns have grown for regional cyber-security, prompting actions from both Turkey and Iraq to strengthen prevention measures.
Turkey is reassessing the security protocols for its military communication devices following a series of deadly explosions in Lebanon. A Turkish defence ministry official confirmed the review is underway.
Tuesday saw hand-held radios used by Hezbollah detonated across southern Lebanon, marking the deadliest day since the resurgence of cross-border fighting with Israel nearly a year ago. The explosions, which were allegedly orchestrated by Israeli spies, have destabilized Hezbollah and ignited fears of a broader regional conflict.
The official highlighted that Turkey's military primarily relies on domestically-produced equipment, with strict control measures when third-party procurement is involved. The incident has raised cybersecurity concerns across the Middle East, with Turkey and Iraq both implementing stronger security checks on electronic imports.
Furthermore, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced plans to establish a dedicated cybersecurity agency. Hadi Al Bahra, president of the National Coalition of Syrian Revolution and Opposition Forces, noted that opposition forces in northern Syria are also reevaluating their communication gear in response to the Lebanon blasts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Embezzlement Charges and International Probes: The Downfall of Lebanon’s Ex-Central Bank Governor
Lebanon's Lingering Trauma: Shopkeepers and Citizens Battle Psychological Scars
First Joint Commanders' Conference Kickstarts with Focus on Future-Ready Armed Forces
Lebanon's Ex-Central Bank Governor Accused of Financial Crimes
Rajnath Singh Commends Armed Forces' Efforts at Joint Commanders' Conference 2024