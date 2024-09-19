Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Car Kills One in Delhi

A 40-year-old man died after a speeding car, allegedly driven by an intoxicated driver, ran over two sleeping laborers in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area. One victim succumbed to his injuries while the other is recuperating. The driver was arrested, and an investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:24 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Car Kills One in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 40-year-old man died after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a man suspected of being drunk, ran over two laborers sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, police reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Pusta Road in the early hours. Upon arrival, police found a car mounted on the footpath and learned that the victims, Sonu (40) and Mohammad Islam (38), had been injured and rushed to SDN Hospital.

Sonu, a native of Lucknow, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Islam is currently recuperating. The driver, Rahul Kumar (38), was detained and later arrested. An investigation is ongoing, and charges have been filed against Kumar, suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024