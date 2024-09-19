Tragedy Strikes as Speeding Car Kills One in Delhi

A 40-year-old man died after a speeding car, allegedly driven by a man suspected of being drunk, ran over two laborers sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar area, police reported on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Pusta Road in the early hours. Upon arrival, police found a car mounted on the footpath and learned that the victims, Sonu (40) and Mohammad Islam (38), had been injured and rushed to SDN Hospital.

Sonu, a native of Lucknow, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Islam is currently recuperating. The driver, Rahul Kumar (38), was detained and later arrested. An investigation is ongoing, and charges have been filed against Kumar, suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies.)