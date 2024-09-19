Left Menu

Top IPS Officer Resigns for Private Sector Aspirations

Indian Police Service officer Nimit Goyal has resigned, citing personal reasons, to pursue a career in the private sector. Goyal, a 2014-batch Maharashtra-cadre officer, was serving as Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) in Nagpur city. His resignation, submitted on July 8, awaits decision from higher authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:09 IST
Top IPS Officer Resigns for Private Sector Aspirations
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Police Service officer Nimit Goyal has decided to step down from his official duties, citing personal reasons. The announcement was made by a senior police official on Thursday.

Goyal, a distinguished 2014-batch Maharashtra-cadre officer, was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) in Nagpur city at the time of his resignation.

Expressing a desire to transition into the private sector, Goyal submitted his resignation on July 8. The resignation has been forwarded to the Director General of Police, pending a decision from the state home department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024