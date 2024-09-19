Top IPS Officer Resigns for Private Sector Aspirations

Indian Police Service officer Nimit Goyal has decided to step down from his official duties, citing personal reasons. The announcement was made by a senior police official on Thursday.

Goyal, a distinguished 2014-batch Maharashtra-cadre officer, was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) in Nagpur city at the time of his resignation.

Expressing a desire to transition into the private sector, Goyal submitted his resignation on July 8. The resignation has been forwarded to the Director General of Police, pending a decision from the state home department.

