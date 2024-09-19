Zelenskiy Highlights Ukrainian Gains Against Russian Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Ukrainian forces have successfully reduced the operational capacity of Russian troops in Donetsk, an eastern front in a conflict now spanning over 2 1/2 years.

In his nightly video address, President Zelenskiy also revealed that a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's southern Kursk region last month compelled the Russian military to reposition 40,000 troops to the area.

Furthermore, Zelenskiy reported a tragic incident in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, where a Russian attack on an elderly people's residence resulted in one fatality. The Sumy region has been frequently targeted by Russian assaults.

