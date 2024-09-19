Left Menu

Zelenskiy Highlights Ukrainian Gains Against Russian Forces

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced that Ukrainian forces have weakened Russian troops' ability to attack in Donetsk. He also noted that Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region has forced Russia to redirect 40,000 troops. Additionally, a Russian attack in Sumy resulted in one casualty at an elderly residence.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Ukrainian forces have successfully reduced the operational capacity of Russian troops in Donetsk, an eastern front in a conflict now spanning over 2 1/2 years.

In his nightly video address, President Zelenskiy also revealed that a Ukrainian incursion into Russia's southern Kursk region last month compelled the Russian military to reposition 40,000 troops to the area.

Furthermore, Zelenskiy reported a tragic incident in Ukraine's northern Sumy region, where a Russian attack on an elderly people's residence resulted in one fatality. The Sumy region has been frequently targeted by Russian assaults.

