U.S. Calls for De-escalation Amid Middle East Tensions
The U.S. State Department, represented by spokesperson Matthew Miller, emphasized the importance of de-escalation in the Middle East. Amidst rising tensions between Iran-backed Hezbollah and Israel, Washington remains committed to Israel's defense while prioritizing efforts to prevent further escalation in the region.
The U.S. State Department, represented by spokesperson Matthew Miller, has stressed the need for de-escalation in the Middle East as tensions surge between the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israel.
During a regular briefing, Miller reiterated that Washington is dedicated to defending Israel from terrorist organizations, including Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies. However, he highlighted that the primary focus should be on reducing hostilities.
Washington's commitment to Israel's defense remains solid, but the U.S. is prioritizing diplomatic efforts to prevent any party from exacerbating the conflict in the volatile region.
