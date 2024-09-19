Left Menu

Woman Alleges Sexual Harassment by Police After Seeking Help

A woman claimed she was sexually harassed by police personnel after she and her Army officer friend went to the Bharatpur police station for help. The National Commission for Women has demanded an action report from the DGP. Meanwhile, a case was registered against the unidentified miscreants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-09-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 23:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman has accused police personnel of sexual harassment after she and an Army officer sought help at the Bharatpur police station late Sunday night.

The woman, who was arrested and later released on bail, claimed she was assaulted by female officers and sexually harassed by male officers while in custody. She is currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The National Commission for Women has taken cognisance of the incident and demanded an action report from the DGP within three days, emphasizing the need for urgent disciplinary action.

Additionally, a case has been registered at the Chandaka police station against unidentified individuals who allegedly misbehaved with the duo initially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

