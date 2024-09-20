CBI Interrogates TMC Youth Leader in Connection with Doctor's Rape and Murder
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated TMC youth leader Ashish Pandey regarding the rape and murder of a trainee doctor. Pandey, also a house staff at RG Kar Medical College, was questioned about his activities on the day the doctor's body was found. The investigation included examining his phone records and hotel stay details.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned Ashish Pandey, a youth leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and house staff at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. This interrogation is part of the ongoing investigation into the rape and murder of a trainee doctor, an officer said.
Pandey spent several hours at the CBI's CGO Complex office before departing late in the night, according to the officer. His phone number was discovered in the call lists of several individuals. Notably, he had checked into a Salt Lake hotel with a woman friend on the day the doctor's body was located.
The CBI is working to determine Pandey's activities on that particular day. They have also called the hotel authorities for further details regarding Pandey's bookings and payments. The officer added that the room had been booked via an app, with Pandey checking in on the afternoon of August 9 and leaving the next morning. The body of the trainee doctor was found the same day, sparking nationwide outrage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
