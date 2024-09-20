Israeli Fighter Jets Target Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

In a decisive military action, Israeli fighter jets have launched extensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the past few hours. According to military sources, hundreds of rocket launchers, prepared to fire at Israeli territory, have been hit.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that since the afternoon, their fighter jets have struck approximately 100 rocket launchers comprising around 1,000 barrels.

The IDF emphasized its commitment to continue operations aimed at degrading Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure and capabilities to ensure the defense of the State of Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)