Israeli Fighter Jets Target Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon
Israeli fighter jets have conducted extensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, hitting hundreds of rocket launchers prepared for use against Israel. The operation is part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to dismantle the Hezbollah's infrastructure and capabilities to safeguard Israeli security.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-09-2024 02:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 02:40 IST
- Country:
- Israel
In a decisive military action, Israeli fighter jets have launched extensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the past few hours. According to military sources, hundreds of rocket launchers, prepared to fire at Israeli territory, have been hit.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that since the afternoon, their fighter jets have struck approximately 100 rocket launchers comprising around 1,000 barrels.
The IDF emphasized its commitment to continue operations aimed at degrading Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure and capabilities to ensure the defense of the State of Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping Unveils $51 Billion Investment, Infrastructure, and Job Creation Plan for Africa
China Pledges $51 Billion to Boost African Infrastructure and Jobs
Jordan Veretout Joins Olympique Lyonnais: A Strategic Midfield Boost
India’s Public-Private Partnerships: Paving the Way for Infrastructure Growth Amid Challenges
Sikkim Chief Minister Meets JICA for Infrastructure Talks