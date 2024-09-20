Left Menu

Israeli Fighter Jets Target Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon

Israeli fighter jets have conducted extensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, hitting hundreds of rocket launchers prepared for use against Israel. The operation is part of the IDF's ongoing efforts to dismantle the Hezbollah's infrastructure and capabilities to safeguard Israeli security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-09-2024 02:40 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 02:40 IST
Israeli Fighter Jets Target Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a decisive military action, Israeli fighter jets have launched extensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon over the past few hours. According to military sources, hundreds of rocket launchers, prepared to fire at Israeli territory, have been hit.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that since the afternoon, their fighter jets have struck approximately 100 rocket launchers comprising around 1,000 barrels.

The IDF emphasized its commitment to continue operations aimed at degrading Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure and capabilities to ensure the defense of the State of Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024