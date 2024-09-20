Mamata Banerjee Threatens to Sever Ties with DVC Over Unilateral Water Release
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has threatened to sever ties with the Damodar Valley Corporation over the release of water that caused devastating floods in southern Bengal. Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Modi to release central funds to mitigate the impact. BJP's Suvendu Adhikari challenged Banerjee's ultimatum.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced the state's decision to sever ties with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) due to the 'unilateral release of water' that resulted in severe floods affecting southern Bengal districts.
According to Banerjee, the released water caused devastation impacting five million people. She urged immediate sanction and release of central funds to address the flood's widespread damage.
BJP's Suvendu Adhikari challenged Banerjee's decision, warning that cutting ties with DVC would plunge several districts into darkness, criticizing her inability to create additional power generation facilities during her tenure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unified Voices: Women's March in West Bengal Demands Justice
West Bengal Governor Advocates Women's Safety in Universities Amid Protests
West Bengal Leaders Pay Tribute to Teachers on Teachers’ Day
Prime Minister Modi Explores Semiconductors Collaboration in Singapore
West Bengal MP Urges Supreme Court to Expedite Justice in Trainee Doctor's Murder Case