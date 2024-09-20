Mamata Banerjee Threatens to Sever Ties with DVC Over Unilateral Water Release

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced the state's decision to sever ties with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) due to the 'unilateral release of water' that resulted in severe floods affecting southern Bengal districts.

According to Banerjee, the released water caused devastation impacting five million people. She urged immediate sanction and release of central funds to address the flood's widespread damage.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari challenged Banerjee's decision, warning that cutting ties with DVC would plunge several districts into darkness, criticizing her inability to create additional power generation facilities during her tenure.

