Israeli Airstrike Targets Top Hezbollah Commander in Beirut

In a significant escalation of the ongoing conflict, the Israeli military conducted a targeted strike on Beirut's southern suburbs, reportedly aiming at Hezbollah's operations commander Ibrahim Aqil. The fate of Aqil remains unknown as of now.

Security sources in Lebanon confirmed the strike, which hit near key Hezbollah facilities. Eyewitnesses reported hearing jet noises and observing smoke rising from the area. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) acknowledged the attack, mentioning there are no changes in Home Front Command defensive guidelines.

Hezbollah's al-Manar TV deemed the incident an act of aggression, reporting one fatality and 14 injuries. The conflict, ignited by the Gaza war, has seen unprecedented violence this week, including an airstrike that caused numerous casualties.

