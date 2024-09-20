Left Menu

Israeli Military Probes Controversial Rooftop Incident in Occupied West Bank

The Israeli military has launched an investigation after videos surfaced showing soldiers pushing what appear to be dead bodies off a roof in the occupied West Bank. The incident occurred during a raid against Palestinian militants in Qabatiya. Eyewitnesses confirmed the videos' authenticity, leading to widespread outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:13 IST
Israeli Military Probes Controversial Rooftop Incident in Occupied West Bank
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it has initiated an investigation following the circulation of videos showing soldiers pushing what appear to be dead bodies off a roof in the occupied West Bank. The videos, filmed during a raid against Palestinian militants in Qabatiya, went viral on Thursday, prompting widespread concern.

Eyewitnesses, including Zakaria Zakarneh, an uncle of one of the deceased, confirmed the disturbing events. Zakarneh recounted how soldiers attempted to move the bodies with a bulldozer before resorting to throwing them from the second floor. 'I was in pain, very sad and angry; I was unable to do anything,' he told Reuters.

Reuters verified the video's authenticity by matching it with the scene in Qabatiya and corroborating the date through local Palestinian news organizations. The Israeli military condemned the incident, labeling it as serious and incongruent with its values. This event adds to the ongoing violence in the West Bank amid escalating tensions since the Gaza war began.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024