Israeli Military Probes Controversial Rooftop Incident in Occupied West Bank

The Israeli military announced on Friday that it has initiated an investigation following the circulation of videos showing soldiers pushing what appear to be dead bodies off a roof in the occupied West Bank. The videos, filmed during a raid against Palestinian militants in Qabatiya, went viral on Thursday, prompting widespread concern.

Eyewitnesses, including Zakaria Zakarneh, an uncle of one of the deceased, confirmed the disturbing events. Zakarneh recounted how soldiers attempted to move the bodies with a bulldozer before resorting to throwing them from the second floor. 'I was in pain, very sad and angry; I was unable to do anything,' he told Reuters.

Reuters verified the video's authenticity by matching it with the scene in Qabatiya and corroborating the date through local Palestinian news organizations. The Israeli military condemned the incident, labeling it as serious and incongruent with its values. This event adds to the ongoing violence in the West Bank amid escalating tensions since the Gaza war began.

