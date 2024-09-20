Congress Accuses BJP of Covering Up Sexual Assault on Army Officer's Fiancée

The Congress has come down heavily on the BJP, condemning the alleged sexual assault of an Army officer's fiancée while in police custody in Odisha. Party stalwarts Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have accused the BJP-led administration of failing to protect women, and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP women MPs.

Rahul Gandhi took to social media to express his outrage, describing the incident as a "shame on humanity" and lamenting the deteriorating law-and-order situation under the BJP rule. Priyanka Gandhi echoed his sentiments, alleging that BJP-governed states are turning police from protectors to predators.

The Odisha Police have suspended five personnel following the incident, which saw the Army officer and his fiancée initially approach the Bharatpur police station to report road rage, only to end up being harassed and allegedly assaulted by police officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)