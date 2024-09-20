Congress Accuses BJP of Covering Up Sexual Assault on Army Officer's Fiancée
The Congress has criticized the BJP over an alleged sexual assault on an Army officer's fiancée in police custody in Odisha. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the incident, questioning the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP women MPs. Five police personnel were suspended.
- Country:
- India
The Congress has come down heavily on the BJP, condemning the alleged sexual assault of an Army officer's fiancée while in police custody in Odisha. Party stalwarts Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have accused the BJP-led administration of failing to protect women, and questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP women MPs.
Rahul Gandhi took to social media to express his outrage, describing the incident as a "shame on humanity" and lamenting the deteriorating law-and-order situation under the BJP rule. Priyanka Gandhi echoed his sentiments, alleging that BJP-governed states are turning police from protectors to predators.
The Odisha Police have suspended five personnel following the incident, which saw the Army officer and his fiancée initially approach the Bharatpur police station to report road rage, only to end up being harassed and allegedly assaulted by police officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Launches Congress Campaign in Maharashtra Amid Unclear CM Face
Odisha Extends Rs 5 Crore Aid to Tripura Flood Victims: CM Saha
Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Pay Homage to Late MP Vasantrao Chavan in Nanded
Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Late MP Vasant Chavan in Nanded
Rahul Gandhi Demands PM Modi's Apology for Multiple Failures