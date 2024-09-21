Escalation in the Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Top Commander Killed

In a significant escalation, Israel killed top Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil along with other senior figures in a targeted airstrike in Beirut on Friday. The strike aims to secure the area around the Lebanese border, according to Israeli military sources.

Hezbollah confirmed Aqil's death, referring to him as one of its top leaders. The Lebanese Health Ministry reported at least 14 deaths from the strike, with rescue teams still searching for survivors. Hezbollah added that Ahmed Wahbi, who oversaw the Radwan special forces, was also killed.

This development marks a sharp intensification in the Israel-Hezbollah conflict, ongoing for nearly a year. With tens of thousands evacuated on both sides of the border, the situation continues to worsen, raising concerns about further escalation.

